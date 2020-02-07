According to the outspoken and no-nonsense man, he only dreams about two things when he sleeps, and nothing else matters to him aside from them.

Answering a question of why he always has problems with almost every politician in Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong did not mince words at all in revealing that money and fight are the only two things he dreams of when he sleeps.

He said in an interview on Adom FM: “I only dream about two things when I sleep, either fighting or money.”

A short video of his revelation has been uploaded to social media and it is gradually going viral.

Well, now that you know, don’t be surprised when does the things he is famous for.