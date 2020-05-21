The controversial Assin Central Member of Parliament has disclosed that his political rival Kofi Adams, former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with whom he has clashed many times including on live television, is one of the people urging him on in his quest to ‘destroy’ the men of God on his raider.

The lawmaker has used his Net2TV and Oman FM to attack some pastors he claims are not genuine, and currently has been ‘dealing’ with bishop Daniel Obinim who was arrested by the police and granted a GHS100,000 bail with two sureties.

Kennedy Agyapong is reported as saying he is behind the arrest of the man of God, disclosing further that he has also filed another complaint against him with the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO).

Adomonline.com quoted the MP as saying: “I don’t hate any pastor in this country, I only want to expose the fake ones, and I am very happy that one person from the NDC, Kofi Adams is encouraging me to do more. Kofi sent me a message saying that I don’t like your politics but I support what you are doing. If you don’t continue like this, there would be no tomorrow for Ghana.”

According to him, with the shot in the arm he has gotten from no other than his political opponent, he is more poised to ‘expose’ more pastors especially Bishop Obinim of the International God’s Way Church who is expected to reappear in court on June 1 to answer charges of publication of false news and forging of document contrary to the Criminal and Other Offences Act.