Kenya's Methodist Church sacks 8 pastors and 7 members for staging coup

“These persons and their allies who purport to be leaders of Methodist Regional Conferences, therefore, may not transact or conduct any business on behalf of the Methodist Church in Kenya.

“The persons whose photographs appear above and those whose names are listed below ceased to be ministers (defrocked) and members (excommunicated) of the Methodist Church of Kenya,” the statement said.

The drastic action by the church follows what has been reported as a coup emanating from a supremacy battle.

The Defrocked Ministers are Charles Makonde, Jacob Gituma Ibuathu, Maingi Rukaria, James Muriki, Ronald Nzai, Richard Yaro Abio, Lawrence Chidongo and Cosmas Tuji.

While excommunicated members include Gerisson Mwiti, Geoffrey Kinoti Kathurima, Gladys Mwiti, Hellen Kamenchu, Kobia Michubu, Martin Baariu Muriuki and Matthews Ageri Kaburu.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the Lavington Methodist Church was placed under 24-hour police surveillance following a chaotic scene on Friday, December 3.

The news website reports that two rival groups affiliated to two bishops, Joseph Kanyamu and Joseph Ntombura had engaged in a fight over the control of the city church.

One group led by the incoming Kanyamu accompanied by over 60 congregants, forcefully entered the church’s office by breaking its glass doors to remove Ntombura because his tenure had expired, the news outlet said.

The situation became so chaotic that police were called in to restore order. The officers found two loaded pistols and 29 bullets said to be in the possession of two supporters of Kanyamu namely; Kisito Matete, 43, and Peter Murasi, 36.