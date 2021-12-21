RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A serious protest hit the Jesus Power Assemblies of God, Hilltop Assembly during a church service following the dismissal of seven members.

Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video)
Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video)

A video circulating online shows aggrieved members of the church at Ohwimase in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti region protesting the sacking of the seven members amidst the hurling of curses.

Recommended articles

The confusion emanated from a letter signed by Regional Superintendent Rev Stephen Yaw Manu and dated December 9, 2021, in which the Assemblies of God Ghana Ashanti West Region directed the affected members to hand over every property of the church in their possession to the district pastor.

The letter explained that the said members showed insubordination and indiscipline towards the leadership of Kwadaso district, so they cease to be members of the Jesus Power Assemblies of God and cannot join any other branch of the church.

Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video)
Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video) Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video) Pulse Ghana

The dismissed members are Charles Addai, Godfred Kwarkye, Bismark Agyeman Siaw, Peter Owusu, Baffour Akoto, Collins Ofosu Kwarteng and Andrews Sarpong.

READ ALSO: Female soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal while on duty

But their dismissal has angered other church members who have been protesting against the decision.

One of the dismissed church members, Deacon Collins Fosu Kwarteng has accused the leadership of persecuting him and the other victims.

“They are imposing a new resident pastor on us and we as the local members who will be footing bills and paying salaries of the new pastor prefer a different person to the one imposed on us so they have tagged us as disrespectful hence our dismissal,” he told Akoma FM on Monday, December 20.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance