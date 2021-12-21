A video circulating online shows aggrieved members of the church at Ohwimase in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti region protesting the sacking of the seven members amidst the hurling of curses.
Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video)
A serious protest hit the Jesus Power Assemblies of God, Hilltop Assembly during a church service following the dismissal of seven members.
The confusion emanated from a letter signed by Regional Superintendent Rev Stephen Yaw Manu and dated December 9, 2021, in which the Assemblies of God Ghana Ashanti West Region directed the affected members to hand over every property of the church in their possession to the district pastor.
The letter explained that the said members showed insubordination and indiscipline towards the leadership of Kwadaso district, so they cease to be members of the Jesus Power Assemblies of God and cannot join any other branch of the church.
The dismissed members are Charles Addai, Godfred Kwarkye, Bismark Agyeman Siaw, Peter Owusu, Baffour Akoto, Collins Ofosu Kwarteng and Andrews Sarpong.
But their dismissal has angered other church members who have been protesting against the decision.
One of the dismissed church members, Deacon Collins Fosu Kwarteng has accused the leadership of persecuting him and the other victims.
“They are imposing a new resident pastor on us and we as the local members who will be footing bills and paying salaries of the new pastor prefer a different person to the one imposed on us so they have tagged us as disrespectful hence our dismissal,” he told Akoma FM on Monday, December 20.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh