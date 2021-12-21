The confusion emanated from a letter signed by Regional Superintendent Rev Stephen Yaw Manu and dated December 9, 2021, in which the Assemblies of God Ghana Ashanti West Region directed the affected members to hand over every property of the church in their possession to the district pastor.

The letter explained that the said members showed insubordination and indiscipline towards the leadership of Kwadaso district, so they cease to be members of the Jesus Power Assemblies of God and cannot join any other branch of the church.

The dismissed members are Charles Addai, Godfred Kwarkye, Bismark Agyeman Siaw, Peter Owusu, Baffour Akoto, Collins Ofosu Kwarteng and Andrews Sarpong.

But their dismissal has angered other church members who have been protesting against the decision.

One of the dismissed church members, Deacon Collins Fosu Kwarteng has accused the leadership of persecuting him and the other victims.