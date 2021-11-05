Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Reports say the landlord identified as Samuel Kioko claimed that the tenants have failed to pay rent arrears comprising September and October.

It appears the man used every necessary means to make his tenants pay the rent arrears failed, so he decided to get radical with them.

Kioko waited until the tenants left for work before he took his time to wrap the snake around the locker of the building’s gate in such a way that it was not easy to open it without being bitten by the snake.

Interestingly, although the snake was not tied or restricted in any way, it remained on the gate without moving away, a development that triggered speculations that the snake might be a spiritual one.

In another news, a brutal knockout suffered by a 24-year-old professional upcoming boxer left him unconscious till he died the next day.

Taurai Zimunya collapsed after sustaining severe injuries during a third-round knockout in a bantamweight fight on Sunday evening, October 31.

According to iharare.com, the now-deceased was knocked out by Tinashe Majoni of Charles Manyuchi Academy in a lightweight bout at the Rise of Champions fight series in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

He was treated at the ringside when he collapsed and later rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital on oxygen support for further treatment.

He remained unconscious while doctors at Westend Clinic conducted scans to figure out the source of the injury but before the health workers could save him, Zimunya died in the early hours of Monday.

While investigations were being conducted to ascertain the cause of his death, speculations were rife that he must have succumbed to head injuries suffered during the fight.