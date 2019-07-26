There was serious pandemonium in Nigeria’s Ondo State House of Assembly Complex on Thursday as lawmakers had to run helter-skelter after three snakes reportedly fell from the ceiling of the ‘deplorable’ building unexpectedly.

Reports say the incident triggered so much scare in the lawmakers that speaker of the house, Rt Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun did not hesitate to declare indefinite recess, saying the safety of members of the house could not be guaranteed.

According to a report sighted on Gistreel.com sourced to Dailypost, the lawmakers were going about their legislative business in the plenary presided over by the speaker himself when the scary reptiles emerged, bringing proceedings to an abrupt end.

An eyewitness who is reported to be a staff of the Ondo State House of Assembly, revealed that a similar incident occurred the previous day when a strange snake chased out one lawmaker from his office.

“Today three snakes fell from the Chamber’s roof when the sitting was about to commence and this made all the lawmakers to run for dear lives.

READ ALSO: This African traditional dance is so ‘crazy’ that people are distancing themselves from it (video)

“The snakes escaped from the scene, some of the lawmakers were shaking as if they wanted to die.

“I can’t remember the last time this complex was fumigated. Everywhere around is just too dirty that sometimes one begins to wonder how lawmakers cope and sit in such dirty environment.” The eyewitness is quoted as saying.

Well, let’s hope that Ghanaian lawmakers will not use this incident to bring back their new chamber argument.