However, some of the African dances are so mind-boggling that they make no sense to strangers, but the locals who practice them know what they mean and they make sense to them.

A traditional dance alleged to have originated from Pedi in the Limpopo Province of South has gained a lot of traction online due to its bizarreness, and it appears the custodians of the traditional dances are shy to own it.

The video shows a man dressed up in a traditional regalia, basically fighting with water in two basins placed in the middle of a group of local drummers and singers.

South African Twitter user Bokamoso shared a video of the dance on social media, and it has left South Africans themselves in shock.

According to Briefly.co.za, Twitter user Iam_laud, who is Pedi, did not recognize the dance.

Another Pedi Twitter user named OnJourneyOf_ said: "For clarity this I've never seen before."

Thela28 asked: "Why is he fighting the basins?"

Mfundo_Conco said: "Kinda looks painful."

Watch the video below and appreciate the richness of African culture: