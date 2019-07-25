It was a really chaotic scene at Kitengela in the Kajiado county of Kenya on Wednesday, July 24 when Michael Job, a prolific preacher from United States (US) mounted the stage at a crusade to preach the word of God.

According to Tuko.co.ke, everything came to a standstill at Kitengela as residents expressed admiration for his striking resemblance with the Messiah.

There was mad rush to accept Jesus as lord and saviour as most people thought the world could be coming to an end soon, and the preacher could be Jesus himself.

Michael Job resorted to Facebook to write: "Many lives came forward to receive Jesus as their Lord and Savior last night. There were also many healing testimonies. Thank you for praying for tonight's crusade and revival service."

Reports say the crusade was so well attended that there was almost stampede as attendees jostle to reach for the preacher for salvation. Police were compelled to fire several gunshots and teargas to disperse the crowd and secure the venue.

"The police came and started shooting in the sky to disrupt the meeting despite the fact that we had the permission. But there was salvation because we continued with our prayers and many people got saved," Michael Job.