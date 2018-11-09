Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video)

news

A video involving an Asian University lecturer who reportedly showed pornography to his students mistakenly has gone viral online and got many social media users reacting.

According to reports, the lecturer was teaching and presenting to his class when the porn appeared on the projector.

The video shows the male lecturer running to the front of the lecture hall to attend to his laptop to rectify the terrible error.

Meanwhile, by the time he could pause the porn slides, the students had already watched most of the video and started making noise.

Watch the video below: