A televised exhibition match between Bursaspor and Fenerbahce, two of Turkey’s biggest football clubs showed a couple of young Bursa fans in the stands, and one of them was eagerly puffing on a tobacco cigarette as though he owes nobody an apology.

The smoking scene was captured as a reporter was interviewing someone on the pitch, and it got so many people outraged; little did the critics know that the ‘kid’ could be older than some of them.

Reports say the boy sitting next to him is allegedly his son.

Interestingly, the man is unwilling to come out to set the record straight regarding his age ostensibly for fear of being arrested.

According to Odditycentral.com, although he is old enough to smoke, doing it in public as the cameras captured him violates Turkish laws.

Watch the short video below: