A Chines woman had to seek medical attention on September 1st, after suffering dislocation in her jaw while onboard a high-speed train heading to Guangzhou South Railway Station.

According to Odditycentral.com, Doctor Luo Wensheng, who had boarded the train in Kunming, the capital of south-western Yunnan Province, was commuting to Liwan Hospital – part of Guangzhou Medical University when he heard an urgent appeal for medical assistance being broadcast through the train’s speakers.

The kind-hearted doctor approached and realised that a female passenger’s mouth remained open and she was drooling profusely. He then thought she had suffered a stroke, but her blood pressure was surprisingly normal.

Woman left with dislocated jawbones after laughing too loudly

After interacting with other passengers close to the victim, Doctor Wensheng understood that the woman could not close her mouth after a burst of loud laughter.

“She was drooling, so I initially thought she had had a stroke. But I took her blood pressure, then asked her some questions, and learned that she had dislocated her jaw,” Luo Wensheng told Guancha News.

Although he is not specialised in jaw fixing, the woman in pain insisted that he should save her.

READ ALSO: Senior bank executive suspended for sleeping with 200 clients and jobseekers

Woman left with dislocated jawbones after laughing too loudly

“I advised her to go to a hospital instead, but train staff told us it would be another hour. The passenger became very agitated and wanted her jaw set right away, so I agreed to try again,” said Luo Wensheng.

After some failed attempts, he eventually aligned the woman’s jawbones.

He explained: “The patient was quite nervous and her facial muscles were all very tense, so it failed on the first attempt.”

Having regained the strength to speak again, the woman disclosed that she had suffered the same jaw dislocation before due to puking during her pregnancy.

While it is unclear what made this woman laugh at the detriment of her jaw, the safety of yours is in your hands as entertainers will continue to do their funny things.