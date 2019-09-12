Joshua Kamau is a Kenyan man who decided to be a one-man band because people who he depended on to form a band disappointed him.

Instead of giving up in the face of disappointments, financial challenges and other odds, he chose to put together all the instruments that should ordinarily be played by not less than ten people, and play them all alone.

Guess how Joshua survives! He is always parading the streets and other public centres where people are gathered, to play music for them unsolicited, and if they are entertained then they gift him money.

One of his major challenges is the likelihood of not being able to entertain his audience enough to make them want to give him money. He said sometimes, after performing, the people only smile, and others give negative feedback, but he simply wouldn’t give up.

Watch him in this video below as he speaks to Tuko.co.ke: