Dr Maxvayshia as he is identified on Twitter said he was seriously ill two years ago, and on March 30, 2017, when he realised that his time was due to give up the ghost, he called his relatives to come around.

He further claimed that, as he was making his last statement to his family members, he noticed that his soul was exiting his body, and then he transitioned to a different realm.

He began his narration by saying: “I saw and experienced things this world is not ready to hear, won’t even believe. But you all have been misled by religion for millennia and most will discover only after death when it’s too late.”

According to the doctor, he was told in the new realm that his time was not due to be there, so he was made to return to the physical world.

As a result of his alleged experience in the so-called new realm, he has a strong conviction that there is indeed life after death.

“Anyone who tells you there is no life after death has sure deceived you and u either realise it now or later,” Dr Maxvayshia said.

Read the full narration by Dr Maxvayshia below:

Handsome medical doctor narrates how he died but his father ‘resurrected’ him

