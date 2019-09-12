When this fact dawned on a European couple identified as, Rebecca and Glen Maxwell during their wedding planning, they decided to tie the knot in T-shirts and jeans instead of the original flamboyant plan.

After they got engaged in August 2016, they were so excited that they envisaged a huge record-breaking wedding which was estimated to cost them £14,000 (Ghs94,740.33).

Well, they had been preparing towards it, but Rebecca and Glen Maxwell later realised that they had bitten more than they could chew, and the pressure was weighing them down.

They then decided to prioritise their happiness over profligacy aimed at pleasing people.

Instead of a huge crowd, they chose to have only 40 wedding guests, including the best man, mother, and father.

As if that was not amazing enough, they again settled on wearing jeans and T-shirts customised with the words ‘bride and groom’ on them respectively.

With all the above cost-cutting measures, they were able to have a wedding which cost them (£1,105 (Ghs7,472.38) instead of the original £14,000 (Ghs94,740.33).

Rebecca and Glen Maxwell are so happy to have freed themselves from the self-inflicted slavery.

"When we were planning our wedding, we started doing everything to please other people. Our guest list was getting out of hand.

“You feel like you have to invite people because you don’t want to upset them rather than because you want them there," Rebecca told Metro UK.

It is crucial to note that there is no injunction placed on anybody who has more than necessary money to ‘spend’, but if you don’t have it, don’t go and kill yourselves.