Local hunter single-handedly arrests 13 Boko Haram men alive, kills two (photos)

Boko Haram is an Islamist militant group based in Northeastern part of Nigeria. The group was formed by Mohammed Yusuf, an influential Islamist cleric from the country’s Borno State.

The group has killed thousands of innocent Nigerians, causing many to flee to neighbouring countries.

However, as successive governments have failed to destroy the group, some individuals have resorted to self-defense.

One Sarki Mohammed Yohanna, said to be the Vice President of Local Hunters of Northeast Nigeria is reported to have allegedly arrested 13 of the terrorists alive, and killed two singlehandedly in just one weekend.

The alleged capture is reported to have happened around Sabon Garin area of Borno and Adamawa areas, yabaleftonline.ng reports.

The news website quoted a Borno State government official as saying: “Sarki Mohammed Yohanna is one of the toughest and independent Boko Haram Fighter who has reclaimed the Southern Part of Borno from the hands of Boko Haram and has been capturing and fighting Boko Haram without the Support of the Military or any Security Agencies.

“Sarki Mohammed Yohanna and his team singularly reclaimed, Hawul, Askira, Biu, Part of Adamawa and Yobe State. He use Farming as source of sustaining the fight, he has never received even a Vehicle from government, Military or any Organisation but only from good Samaritan who feels its a responsibilities to use their wealth to protect their communities.

“I called on all authorities to meet and Support Sarki Yohanna in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.”

Well, hopefully, the scanty effort by Sarki Mohammed Yohanna will augment that of the Nigerian government to bring respite to citizens and the entire African continent.