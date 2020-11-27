Mr. Mahama was addressing a crowd of supporters when an overexcited fan was blowing the vuvuzela concurrently, conduct the ex-president thought was detracting the audience’s attention from his all-important message.

A viral video shows him telling the fan that “you are making noise with the vuvuzela, if you will not listen, please go” before adding "3y3 Zu".

The incident is reported to have occurred on November 6 but it has now gone viral on social media.

In other news, actor cum politician John Dumelo maintains that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) started progressively Free SHS in Ghana.

READ ALSO: See how much handsome man charges to be rented by ladies as Christmas boyfriend

Dumelo, who is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, said the erstwhile John Mahama administration did this by absorbing the fees of 320,000 day SHS students. He was responding to a comment by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who said President Akufo-Addo’s introduction of the Free SHS was a game-changer.

“The framers of the Constitution thought it wise to say PROGRESSIVE introduction of free education (Article 25(1) (B) of the 1992 Constitution),” Dumelo replied.

“The NDC started the Progressively FREE SHS for the 2015/2016 Academic year by absorbing fees of 320,000 day SHS students across Ghana.”

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC have recently been debating over which party introduced the Free SHS programme.

This comes after NDC flagbearer John Mahama claimed he started the Free SHS programme before leaving office.

According to him, the Free SHS programme was launched under the erstwhile NDC administration in 2015.

Mahama made the claim while speaking at Tuobong in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region as part of his tour.

“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track.

“I assure you my country men, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” the former President said.

However, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed shock at the NDC’s claim that they were the pioneers of the Free SHS policy.

He said the NDC must either be confused or they think Ghanaians have short memory to be making such claims.

Dr. Bawumia said this when he delivered a presentation titled “a case for 4 more years to do more for you” on Thursday.

“They said it was a hoax, a 419 promise. They said if he had GH¢2billion they would not spend it on free SHS. They said free SHS would collapse the education system,” he said.

“The NDC run over 40 adverts against free SHS. But the visionary Nana Akufo-Addo stuck to his guns and has successfully implemented the free SHS policy.

“Today, the NDC is saying they started free SHS! “Awurade Nyankopong!” he added.