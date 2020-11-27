Mahama, who’s currently in Northern Ghana campaigning said the dreadful performance of the Akufo-Addo administration gave Ghanaians no option other than to seek salvation in him.

“God is great and I’m sure that all of us have lived in this country for more than four years and we have seen the NPP government and we can compare it to the NDC government,” the former president said.

He continued, “An opinion poll was carried and more than 60% of Ghanaians say that they are worse off today than they were in 2016.

“NDC; I’m convinced will win the elections. As for the parliamentary elections, from our calculations and the opinion polls, we have won the majority in parliament already. And by God’s grace Yendi will be one of those seats we are going to win.”

Mr. Mahama further accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party of using sweet words and lofty promises to deceive Ghanaians into voting for them in 2016.

Mr Mahama said the tenure of President Akufo-Addo had revealed that he was deliberate in making promises that he did not intend to keep except to win electoral fortunes.

Meanwhile, a survey by the political science department of the University of Ghana declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of the December 7 presidential election

In its latest survey, the department said Akufo-Addo will be reelected as Ghana’s president with 51.7 percent of valid votes cast.

The presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama will collect 40.4 percent of the votes while the Ghana Union Movement (GUM’s), Christian Kwabena Andrews, takes home 1.4 percent of the votes.

A total of 11,000 respondents were interviewed by the department.