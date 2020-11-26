According to him, the Free SHS programme was launched under the erstwhile NDC administration in 2015.

Mahama made the claim while speaking at Tuobong in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region as part of his tour.

He said the Akufo-Addo government took over the policy but has since failed to implement it properly.

John Mahama

“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track.

“I assure you my country men, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” the former President claimed.

Mahama also promised to complete more community day schools when re-elected in order to enable more children attend school.

He explained that the community day schools will be furnished with dormitories to allow students who do not live nearby also enroll.

“All the Community Day Schools we were building, 200 of them, we are going to finish them so that all the children can get schools to attend.

“With the Community Day Schools we are building, we are going to add dormitory blocks for girls and boys so that those who don’t come from the community where the school is sited, if they choose that school and they are posted there, they will be able to get a decent place to live and learn.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has responded to claims by Mahama that the erstwhile NDC administration started the Free SHS programme.

According to him, the NDC has resorted to lies and fabrications since their campaign messages are not convincing to Ghanaians.

He said Mahama’s comments “are borne out of one thing, and that is his campaign is failing to catch up with the electorate.”

“He has seen that his campaign is collapsing in confusion, fabrications and now outright lies.”