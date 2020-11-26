According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer’s campaign has “fallen in the water.”

Akufo-Addo said this while addressing some party supporters at a rally in the Aywaso West Wuogon Constituency in conclusion of his two-day tour of the Greater Accra region.

He accused Mahama and the NDC of resorting to untruths and propaganda, having failed to convince Ghanaians with their message.

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo tours Greater Accra

“Mahama’s campaign has fallen in the water. His campaign has landed in confusion, misrepresentations and outright fabrications. That is the campaign of John Dramani Mahama today in Ghana,” Nana Addo said.

“You cannot go to the presidency of Ghana with lies and fabrications. The Ghanaian people will not allow that to happen.”

The President also responded to claims by Mahama that the erstwhile NDC administration started the Free SHS programme.

Speaking in the Upper East Region, the former President insisted he started the Free SHS policy before the Akufo-Addo government took over.

“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double-track,” Mahama said.

However, reacting to this, Akufo-Addo said the NDC has resorted to lies and fabrications in their campaign.

He argued that Mahama’s comments “are borne out of one thing, and that is his campaign is failing to catch up with the electorate.”

“He has seen that his campaign is collapsing in confusion, fabrications and now outright lies.”

This comes after Akufo-Addo took a swipe at Mahama for seeking to return to the Presidency during a separate rally in Amasaman earlier in the week.

“The Presidency of Ghana is not for trial and error. It is not a place for correcting mistakes. It is a place for working; positive work and positive contribution to the development of our country,” he jabbed.

“The New Patriotic Party has the blueprint for the development of our country. We have seen the foundation being laid in Akufo-Addo’s first term of the Presidency.”

“The second term is going to see the fruition and confirmation of the blueprint and the development and rapid transformation of our country.”