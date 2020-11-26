The development occurred at American House, East Legon on Wednesday where President Akufo Addo and Lydia Seyram Alhassan addressed a rally as part of the President’s tour of the national capital.

A video of the billboard covered by that of the opponent has been circulating on social media, attraction a lot of reactions with some people condemning the development.

According to some social media users, it was undemocratic of the organisers of the NPP event to have tampered with the billboard of their closest contender.

has reacted after his billboard was covered with that of the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan.

Twitter user Abdul-Razak Iddrisu who shared the video on the platform captioned it: “NPP Lydia Alhassan has covered @JDMahama and @johndumelo1 billboard at American house. Politics has NEVER been this ugly, he said.”

Reacting to the video, John Dumelo simply tweeted: “The impudence.”

Then in another tweet, he wrote: “She got nerves.”

Meanwhile, John Dumelo has begun distributing laptops to students in the constituency.

In August, the actor cum politician announced an education package that included donating 4,000 laptops to needy students in the constituency.

He has now moved to deliver on the promise, as he has started distributing the laptops to the students.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dumelo is seen visiting the students in their homes to hand them the brand-new laptops.

“Our commitment to give out over 4000 laptops to Tertiary students in Ayawaso West started weeks back,” he captioned the video.

“I pledge my support to improve education and easy learning amongst the youth for a greater Ghana.”

Dumelo is seeking to unseat incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan, in the December polls.

He has made a series of promises to the constituents, including promising to establish a football team in the constituency if he wins.

Also, he has pledged to donate half of his salary to support the constituents if he becomes MP.