He said the NDC must either be confused or they think Ghanaians have short memory to be making such claims.

Dr. Bawumia said this when he delivered a presentation titled “a case for 4 more years to do more for you” on Thursday.

“They said it was a hoax, a 419 promise. They said if he had GH¢2billion they would not spend it on free SHS. They said free SHS would collapse the education system,” he said.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“The NDC run over 40 adverts against free SHS. But the visionary Nana Akufo-Addo stuck to his guns and has successfully implemented the free SHS policy.

“Today, the NDC is saying they started free SHS! “Awurade Nyankopong!” he added.

This comes after Mahama claimed he started the Free SHS programme before leaving office.

According to him, the Free SHS programme was launched under the erstwhile NDC administration in 2015.

Mahama made the claim while speaking at Tuobong in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region as part of his tour.

He said the Akufo-Addo government took over the policy but has since failed to implement it properly.

“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track.

“I assure you my country men, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” the NDC flagbearer claimed.

Dr. Bawumia, however, noted that the NPP is not perturbed by the NDC’s claims, adding that they are only focused on bettering the lives of Ghanaians.

“So far, we have invested over GH¢3.2 billion to implement free SHS, resulting in over 1.2 million teenagers being in secondary school now, looking forward to better opportunities in life.

“For their parents and families, this has translated into GH¢2.2 billion in savings. That is money that the State has put back into the pockets of Ghanaians all across the country,” the Vice President added.