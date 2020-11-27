A handsome young man has created a poster offering himself for rent by ladies to be presented to their families over the Christmas period for a charge.

The Nigerian man identified as Adekunle Silver took to Twitter to offer his services to single ladies.

He shared a banner on his Twitter handle, explaining that his service comes in two packages. His first package lasts for only four hours with a lesser cost, while the second package lasts for a whole day with a higher cost.

In case you are not sure about the package, Adekunle Silver boasts of having 27 years of experience in the field and he can carry out the deal in such a way that nobody will suspect anything.

See how much handsome man charges to be rented by ladies as Christmas boyfriend

READ ALSO: He caught me and a man in our matrimonial bed; he only asked me take a shower – Worried lady

In other news, a married woman is seeking help on how to save herself from guilty conscience after her husband caught her red-handed in their matrimonial bed with another man.

According to the disturbed woman, when her husband bumped into her and the illicit lover ‘munching’ each other, she expected him to shoot the guy to death and deal with her ruthlessly.

However, instead of getting angry, her husband only asked the trespasser to get dressed and leave, and then asked her to go and take a shower.

Her worry now is the fact that the man shows her more love than before and has refused to talk about the matter, saying it has happened already and there is no way he can reverse it.

She added that she sometimes wakes up at night only to see her husband awake and staring at her, and when she enquires, he says he is only admiring her beauty and thanking God for blessing him with her.

"Sometimes I open my eyes at night and find him looking at me. When I ask, he says he’s admiring my beauty and thanking God for blessing him with a flame of a woman. I’m thinking he’s planning to do something to me when we are overseas," the woman wrote in a letter addressed to a relationship advisor.

She is unsure whether to accompany her husband to a trip he is organizing for both of them abroad because she fears the man may hurt her when they are away.