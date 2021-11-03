Salisu Idris, the deputy vigilante commander in the Medile area, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state confirmed the arrest of Sani Saleh.

“We finally caught him after he harassed a group of girls on Monday, November 1.”

According to him, the suspect was in the habit of allegedly flashing his penis at women publicly.

He told BBC News that the suspect has been on their wanted list after they received complaints from several women about his actions.

“Anytime he sees a group of women he will just remove his trousers. Before our men arrive the scenes, he flees,” Idris said.

Man arrested as several women complain that he’s been flashing his penis at them Pulse Ghana

It is unclear what could be the motivation behind the suspect’s action if indeed he is guilty of the allegation being levelled against him.

It also remains to be established whether or not he is in a good mental state.

Meanwhile, in another news, the Nigerian police have proffered criminal charges against a man for saying “Good Morning Babe” to another man’s wife on WhatsApp because it is likely to cause a breach of the peace in the marriage between the couple.

Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu was put before the Ijebu-Ode Magistrate’s Court in Ogun State on Tuesday, October 26, correcting.com reports.

He has been accused of exchanging romantic messages with Mrs Opeyemi Adegbesan on WhatsApp although she is married.

The 38-year-old accused man committed the said offence at 8;02 am on September 19, 2021, according to the police.

Although the case seems trivial, the police said Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu’s conduct amounts to “an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249(d) of the criminal code, revised Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006”.

It is so far unclear how Mrs Opeyemi Adegbesan responded to the “Good Morning Babe” message from the accused.

A copy of the charge sheet sighted on Correctng.com reads: “That you Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu ‘m’ on the 19th day of September 2021 at about 8:02 am along Fidipote Street, opposite IBEDC Office Ijebu-Ode in the Ijebu-Ode magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace in the marriage between one Akintunde Adegbesan, ‘m’ and Opeyemi Adegbesan ‘f’ by using the word “Good Morning Babe” on WhatsApp no 08059491562 and 08138868837 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249(d) of the criminal code, revised Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”