Apparently, to avoid toeing the cliched line of attributing every evil deed to the devil, the suspect has told the police that it was an act of God.

The Niger State Police Command has arrested the suspect Abubakar Maidobo who allegedly hacked his two biological children to death and hid their corpses in the bush.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, spokesperson of the command, ASP Waisu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, November 20, said the suspect Abubakar Maidobo confessed to the heinous crime, claiming that it was an act of God.

"On 14/11/2020 at about 0200hrs, based on information received, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division arrested one Abubakar Maidobo ‘m’ of Maidabo village via Salka, Nasko Magama LGA," said ASP Abiodun.

"The suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his two (2) biological children with a cutlass, one Umar Abubakar aged 8yrs and Shehu Abubakar aged 4yrs while he hid the corpses in the bush in separate sacks. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that the incident was an act of God. The corpses were taken to General Hospital Nasko for autopsy. The case under investigation." he added.

In related news, Pulse.com.gh earlier reported on a mother who allegedly poisoned her two children to death at Tema New Town in the Greater Accra Region in July 2020.

The suspect, Abigail Agbubla Tetteh, 28, was arrested by the Tema Police Command to assist in the investigation after she allegedly administered a yet to be determined drug to the children and fled.

The bodies were retrieved in the home of the suspect by the Police on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The deceased children, a boy, and a girl aged two and eight months respectively were found dead on a bed and locked up in their rooms after residents became suspicious of their whereabouts.

The incident attracted a crowd to the scene where the children laid motionless on their bed wearing only diapers with foam on their lips and nostrils.

The suspect initially fled the scene but was arrested by some residents who handed her to the police.

Naawoo Amerley, a traditional priestess in the area, said the suspect, who had run to her house in the early hours of Thursday, after committing the heinous crime, tried bolting after her deed was uncovered.