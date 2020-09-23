The Pakistani man identified as 23-year-old Sohaib Ahmed reportedly got married to Madiha six months ago, and it appears he didn’t find anything on the earth worthy enough to appreciate his wife.

Man buys 1-acre plot of land on the moon for wife as wedding gift

Reports say the young resident of Rawalpindi, bought the land for $45 through the Lunar Settlement Initiative (LSI).

Dialoguepakistan.com reported the LSI as having stated that a land claim can only be granted legal recognition and certification if a human-based settlement is established and the land is permanently and continuously inhabited on Luna.

“The location and population of the settlement may change, as long as there continues to be an inhabited settlement within the claim. This settlement may include temporary shelters and structures; moveable vehicles or assemblies; permanent facilities for research, mining, construction or human habitation; tourist accommodations; and/or strategic emplacements.

“Upon the recognition and certification of land claims, property owners shall be entitled to inhabit and develop their property in any manner, subject to any laws or statutes that may be established by the sovereign and independent government of Luna, which shall be freely elected by its citizens,” a statement on LSI’s website says.

Sohaib Ahmed is not the first to have procured land on the moon. He has reportedly claimed to have gotten his inspiration from the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh who also held ownership of a property on the Moon.

He however died recently in a manner described as mysterious.