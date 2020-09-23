According to reports, Kwakye’s lifeless body was found hanging on a tree in a basic school, while Sayel was also found dead in his room, a development that has fueled suspicion that he must have committed suicide after killing her.

Myjoyonline.com reports that Kwakye's body was discovered at the Bronyibima M.A. Basic school on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after his friend had filed a complaint with the University of Cape Coast's police station about his suspected missing.

He thought it prudent to inform the police after chancing upon Georgina Lamisi Awuni Sayel’s dead body in Kwakye’s house when he visited.

Her corpse was retrieved and a deep stab wound was found on her left rib with her brassier and dress stained with blood. Further checks in the room revealed a kitchen knife with a bloodstain on it.

Other media reports suggest that Kwakye and Sayel had dated for three years and the former allegedly sponsored the latter’s tertiary education at the Ola College of Education in Cape Coast.

It is further reported that having completed her tertiary education, Sayel decided to opt-out of the love relationship she had had with Kwakye, a development that left him heartbroken.

It is suspected that he must have resorted to murdering Sayel out of vengeance as all efforts to make her change her mind to jilt him did not materialise.

He reportedly had fled the house before his lifeless body was later discovered hanging on a tree.