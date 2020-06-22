According to a report by The Nation, the deceased staked the money on a virtual game that lasts less than two minutes and is controlled by computers.

The man who was identified simply as Suga used all the business money realized on the day of the incident to play the virtual game, hoping to make some returns but luck eluded him.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident said: “Suga, not knowing how to explain the situation to his boss, made him take his own life.”

Reports say there is an increasing number of people dying from betting and gambling since last year in the state with the case of Suga being the third.

Bayelsa police spokesperson Asinim Butswat said though the police are aware of the incident, it has not been reported officially.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Bassambri Nembe said the incident was not reported officially to the police. He, however, said they heard about the incident," the police PRO said.