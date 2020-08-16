Founder and Coordinator of the group Awula Serwah believes this will help to ease pressure on lands and commercial activities in Accra.

She noted that moving the capital from Accra will be the best way to rid the city of its filth and make it more eco-friendly.

Accra is the most congested city in the country

“I think another problem that is mitigating against having the results that we want is that a lot of people have come to Accra because there are no jobs everywhere,” Mrs. Serwaa said on Accra-based Starr FM.

“And when they come, they need a place to live, it might be a kiosk, the facilities are not there and then it continues the whole circle.

“She went on “maybe a case should be made for moving the capital out of Accra and then we start afresh. It used to be cape Coast before. Accra has not always been the capital. We can think of that and start afresh, have a properly planned, a green city where we look at eco-friendly measures and so on. People are suggesting Kintampo.”

Mrs. Serwaa further lamented the spiraling of buildings all over Accra, with no regard for environmental degradation.

“As we speak right now, we are trying to build on greenbelt. We are trying to build on parks. There’s Tse-addo in la, a mangrove, and we are trying to build an estate there.

“So many things are happening because of the pressure on lands. So, I am seriously suggesting that the capital should be moved somewhere else. Give Accra a rest. And then maybe later on try and see what we can do about Accra,” she added.