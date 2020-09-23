According to Adomonline.com, buried corpses were exhumed as a result of the reclamation by the chief and queen mother of the area to create a space for another project.

The said land recovery which saw remains of various deceased persons exhumed happened on Thursday with the assistance and supervision of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly’s Environmental Health Department.

The exercise reportedly became necessary as the community leaders wanted to create enough space for the expansion of the town’s football field, Adomonline.com reports.

Some photos from the scene show a backhoe loader breaking open the graves to exhume the bodies, while residents waited with coffins in hand to pick up the remains of their dead relatives.

The exhumed corpses are expected to be reburied ostensibly at another place agreed to by all stakeholders.

Families storm cemetery to pick exhumed corpses of relatives

