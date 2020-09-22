The lady simply identified as Brisbane shared photos of herself and two men she claimed are both her husbands.

As if that was not enough, she appears to be attempting to preach to other women how beneficial it is to have more than one husband.

Brisbane took to Twitter to portray herself as a happy woman as a result of being a wife to two men at the same time, using the mathematical Greater Than sign (>>>>) to emphasise her claim that being bigamous is greater than being monogamous.

Marrying 2 men is greater than marrying 1 man – Woman brags about bigamy

Most social media users did not welcome the message she tried to sell to them but that wouldn’t make her change her mind. She shamelessly said that her doors are still open for two more men to add to the gang she has already.

READ ALSO: Man forges blood group to break up with fiancée who asked for lavish wedding

Many women are struggling to find even suitors let alone husbands but it is unclear what is it about Brisbane that would make two handsome and energetic men cling onto her alone.

See more of their photos below:

Marrying 2 men is greater than marrying 1 man – Woman brags about bigamy

Marrying 2 men is greater than marrying 1 man – Woman brags about bigamy

Marrying 2 men is greater than marrying 1 man – Woman brags about bigamy