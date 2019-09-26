Angry youth dump decomposed dead bodies in the sitting room of a man who supervised their exhumation

The land dispute is reportedly unfolding at Isiozi Umuaka village in Nigeria’s Imo state leading to the exhumation of a mother and her daughter-in-law who died 6 and 4 years ago respectively.

The youth of the Umuaka community in Njaba LGA who were unhappy with the development reportedly carried the exhumed coffins containing the decomposed corpses and dumped them in the sitting room of the man who spearheaded the exhumation.

A Facebook user, Goodluck Pyagbara shared photos of the coffins resting on the centre table and other seats inside the man’s sitting room.

“Finally, the youth of umuaka community in Njaba LGA drop the corps inside the sitting room of the person that uprooted it

The Drama continues, stay tuned,” Goodluck Pyagbara captioned the photos.

The land dispute was earlier reported to have ensued between two families and one party decided to exhume the corpses the other had buried in the land in contention.