Man dies after being forced to do 300 squats as punishment for breaching Covid-19 rule Pulse Ghana

“He told me that they were brought to the Plaza Malabon in front of the municipal hall,” Dailystar.co.uk quoted Reichelyn Balce as having told Rappler.

“And then, they were told to do pumping exercises [squats] 100 times. The enforcers also said that if they were not in sync, they would repeat it. He also told me he stumbled while doing the exercise.

“When he came home on Friday, around 8:am, he was assisted by a fellow quarantine violator who was arrested with him. I asked if he was beaten up.