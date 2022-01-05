Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

He disclosed that a struggle erupted between him and the intruder which resulted in the dismantling of his bed.

Video of the incident with Instablog9ja’s watermark on it shows the intruder identified as Okechuku Donald, sitting on the bed while dressing up and trying to avoid the camera.

As the angry man films the intruder and threatens to show the footage to the police as evidence, another voice in the background suspected to be that of his wife who he had caught cheating, could be heard saying the intruder would pay for the destruction caused to the bed.

READ ALSO: Axim Government Hospital shuts female ward and maternity block for 4 months to shoot Hollywood movie

The video has sparked numerous reactions with some people wondering why the man appears to be more concerned about his broken bed than his wife that had been slept with.

He also did not show the face of his adulterous wife but focused the camera on only his ‘rival’, a gesture that suggests that he wanted to avoid embarrassing her.