Axim Government Hospital shuts female ward and maternity block for 4 months to shoot Hollywood movie

The group has therefore petitioned the government through the District Assembly to either cancel the agreement with the Hollywood officials or resume delivery of health care services until the team returns to shoot the movie.

Solomon Eshun, the leader of the group told JoyNews that the Hollywood movie crew has not started shooting, so it is nonsensical to keep the wards locked for months at the detriment of patients who need them badly.

“They closed the Female Ward and Maternity Block in August 2021. We were told the closure was for the production of a movie but since then, the contract has ended, and yet the production of the movie has not even started.

“Both males and females are sharing the same ward, this is causing congestion. So, we plead with the authorities to open it immediately,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Eshun as having said.

To buttress his point, he alleged: “Just last week, three women came to deliver, but because of unavailable space, these women in labour had to sit in plastic chairs to wait for their turn to deliver. Why should this be happening when there is a big facility sitting there idle?”

Thankfully, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema East, Dorcas Armoah who received the group’s petition and the Administrator of the Axim Government Hospital, Mr Wahaab promised to deal with the issue with the alacrity it deserves.

“Thank you for the patience you people have had with the authorities. With what you have said, I think that is respect and a step in the right direction.