Dr. Bawumia's policies are good for Ghana — Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President

In response to Dr. Bawumia’s presentation, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who also serves as the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, commended Dr. Bawumia's personal qualities and the compelling nature of his discourse, expressing confidence in its potential to benefit the nation and future generations.

He said "Dr. Bawumia's humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt in my mind that Bawumia means well for Ghana," Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who doubles as the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area.

He also commended Dr. Bawumia for his humility, which he said is admirable and a required trait for leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT