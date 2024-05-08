ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Bawumia's policies are good for Ghana — Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President

Emmanuel Tornyi

The President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, has praised the policies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that they would have a positive impact on the nation and propel it forward.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs

During an interactive session held in Goaso on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia presented his vision and policies to the traditional leaders, emphasizing his commitment to national transformation through these initiatives.

Recommended articles

In response to Dr. Bawumia’s presentation, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who also serves as the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, commended Dr. Bawumia's personal qualities and the compelling nature of his discourse, expressing confidence in its potential to benefit the nation and future generations.

He said "Dr. Bawumia's humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt in my mind that Bawumia means well for Ghana," Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who doubles as the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area.

He also commended Dr. Bawumia for his humility, which he said is admirable and a required trait for leadership.

"The way he is humble is so admirable. I believe if he continues as our next President, it will be good for this country and the next generation. Let us help him and vote for him massively because he has good policies for this country. And his humility is really good for this country because it promotes peace and unity," he added.

