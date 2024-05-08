Police officer allegedly dies after shooting himself in Atomic Police Barracks

The incident is reported to have occurred on Monday, May 6 at the Atomic Police Barracks in Kwabenya. According to reports from the Ghanaian X page, EDHUB, the circumstances surrounding the alleged self-inflicted gunshot remain unclear. The Ghana Police Service has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

General Lance Corporal Adusei's body has been transferred to the Police mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to shed light on the events leading to his untimely demise. The incident has triggered lingering questions about what could have driven the young officer to allegedly take such drastic action.

This tragic incident comes on the heels of another devastating event just days prior. Last week, two off-duty police officers were fatally shot by unidentified gunmen while they were seated outside their private residence in the Block Factory community of East Trassacco, Accra. The brazen attack sent shockwaves throughout the law enforcement community and prompted swift action from authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the earlier shooting, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement vowing to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face justice. An intensive manhunt is currently underway as part of an intelligence-led operation to track down those responsible for the heinous act.