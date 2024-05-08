Police arrest 3 persons for disrupting Limited Voter Registration exercise at Tepa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has commenced a nationwide limited voter registration ahead of the 2024 general elections. The exercise is primarily for first-time voters and persons who wish to obtain a voter card.

Madam Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, stated that the exercise aims to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country. "The registration will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. And that gives us the figure of 623,000 that we have put there. That is not to say that we cannot go beyond that. We did mention that in 2023, we projected 700,000 people to visit our registration centers."

Jean Mensa further explained that the commission has arranged for all district offices to rent generators in case of power outages. These generators will ensure continuous voter registration services.

"We are trying hard to make arrangements to ensure that we don’t face challenges because of 'dumsor.' What we've done is to have all our district offices rent generators so that in the event where there's 'dumsor,' they can kick in. However, should there be the unexpected, we would switch to offline mode, meaning voters will be registered manually, and their details will be stored on a pen drive. This data will be copied in our offices when the power returns, so the registration will not be disrupted."