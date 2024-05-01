Government disburses GH¢170 million for mixed tiers healthcare providers

The release of these funds underscores the government's commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services for all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status. Mixed-tier healthcare providers play a crucial role in the delivery of healthcare services, serving as a bridge between public and private healthcare facilities.

The Authority announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 1, and signed by the Acting Chief Executive, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye.

According to the NHIA, the funds released on Tuesday, April 30, covered January and February 2024 lower-tier and November 2023 upper-tier facilities.

The NHIA emphasized that this payment fulfills its mandate and ensures the continued provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens.

Management of the NHIA extended their gratitude to all accredited healthcare facilities for their commitment to community well-being and extended warm wishes to all workers on May Day.

“This payment covers predominantly claims of January and February 2024 for lower-tier facilities, who form the majority of healthcare providers, and up to November 2023 for upper-tier facilities and healthcare providers.

