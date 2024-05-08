Otumfuo disclosed that he was intentionally kept away from his royal lineage by his uncle, then Asantehene Nana Agyemang Prempeh II, who orchestrated a scheme to shield him from the throne. Instead, he was raised under the guise of being his uncle's biological son, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu.
Asantehene explains why he attended Sehwi Wiawso SHS instead of Prempeh College
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stunned attendees of his 74th birthday celebrations on Monday, May 06, 2024, with a deeply personal narrative of his upbringing, unveiling a web of deception that kept him away from his royal heritage and altered the course of his education.
The revelation paints a picture of calculated intervention, as Otumfuo recounted how his mother, seeking a divorce from his father due to alleged infidelity, was dissuaded by his uncle, who convinced her to remain in the marriage until his desired outcome was achieved.
Speaking candidly, Otumfuo recounted, "So, about four years after my birth, I was given to my uncle Kwadwo Bonsu... It was a ploy between my mother and uncle because my uncle didn’t want me to be raised in royalty."
This carefully orchestrated plan extended to Otumfuo's education, as he detailed how his uncle steered him away from his dream school, Prempeh College in Kumasi, and enrolled him elsewhere. Despite his aspirations to attend Prempeh College alongside childhood friends, he was redirected to Sehwi Wiawso Secondary School, a move orchestrated by his uncles.
The manipulation didn't stop there. Otumfuo revealed that even his interactions with royalty were controlled, as he was kept away from Manhyia, the royal palace, and only had sporadic encounters with the Asantehene, leaving him unaware of his true heritage.
Reflecting on his journey, Otumfuo remarked, "But because they knew what they were doing, it was Sehwi Wiawso that they took me to... Everything had been orchestrated between my two uncles."
The narrative sheds light on a hidden chapter in the life of one of Ghana's most prominent traditional leaders, offering a glimpse into the complexities of royal succession and familial dynamics within the Asante Kingdom.
