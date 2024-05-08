Asantehene explains why he attended Sehwi Wiawso SHS instead of Prempeh College

The revelation paints a picture of calculated intervention, as Otumfuo recounted how his mother, seeking a divorce from his father due to alleged infidelity, was dissuaded by his uncle, who convinced her to remain in the marriage until his desired outcome was achieved.

Speaking candidly, Otumfuo recounted, "So, about four years after my birth, I was given to my uncle Kwadwo Bonsu... It was a ploy between my mother and uncle because my uncle didn’t want me to be raised in royalty."

This carefully orchestrated plan extended to Otumfuo's education, as he detailed how his uncle steered him away from his dream school, Prempeh College in Kumasi, and enrolled him elsewhere. Despite his aspirations to attend Prempeh College alongside childhood friends, he was redirected to Sehwi Wiawso Secondary School, a move orchestrated by his uncles.

The manipulation didn't stop there. Otumfuo revealed that even his interactions with royalty were controlled, as he was kept away from Manhyia, the royal palace, and only had sporadic encounters with the Asantehene, leaving him unaware of his true heritage.

Reflecting on his journey, Otumfuo remarked, "But because they knew what they were doing, it was Sehwi Wiawso that they took me to... Everything had been orchestrated between my two uncles."