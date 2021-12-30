Ghanaian pharmacist shot in the stomach by robbers drives himself 4 miles to the hospital

The victim identified as the Chief Executive Officer of Gilat Chemist Limited, Aaron Ohene Agyei, suffered the attack at his pharmacy at Agric-Kromoase in Kumasi.

His shop was invaded by armed men who reportedly made away with an unknown amount of money and mobile phones. They had ordered all workers in the shop to lie on the floor.

After robbing the pharmacy and attempting to escape, one of the robbers spotted Mr Agyei in his car close to the shop.

For reasons known to him only, the bandit shot the pharmacist in the stomach and then fired another bullet into his vehicle’s tyres to deflate them.