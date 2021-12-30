According to reports, despite the life-threatening bullet wound and bleeding profusely from the gunshot, the victim managed to drive himself about four miles from the scene to the hospital’s emergency ward.
Ghanaian pharmacist shot in the stomach by robbers drives himself 4 miles to the hospital
A pharmacist who got shot in the stomach by armed robbers is reportedly receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
The victim identified as the Chief Executive Officer of Gilat Chemist Limited, Aaron Ohene Agyei, suffered the attack at his pharmacy at Agric-Kromoase in Kumasi.
His shop was invaded by armed men who reportedly made away with an unknown amount of money and mobile phones. They had ordered all workers in the shop to lie on the floor.
After robbing the pharmacy and attempting to escape, one of the robbers spotted Mr Agyei in his car close to the shop.
READ ALSO: Get ERICSTHER PHONES in Ghana to return Cassidy’s iPhone to her – Ben Dotsei Malor appeals
For reasons known to him only, the bandit shot the pharmacist in the stomach and then fired another bullet into his vehicle’s tyres to deflate them.
The latest robbery attack on Mr Agyei and his pharmacy shop has sparked calls by pharmacists calling for police protection as this is not the first of its kind.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh