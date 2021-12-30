RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian pharmacist shot in the stomach by robbers drives himself 4 miles to the hospital

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A pharmacist who got shot in the stomach by armed robbers is reportedly receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ghanaian pharmacist shot in the stomach by robbers drives himself 4 miles to the hospital
Ghanaian pharmacist shot in the stomach by robbers drives himself 4 miles to the hospital

According to reports, despite the life-threatening bullet wound and bleeding profusely from the gunshot, the victim managed to drive himself about four miles from the scene to the hospital’s emergency ward.

Recommended articles

The victim identified as the Chief Executive Officer of Gilat Chemist Limited, Aaron Ohene Agyei, suffered the attack at his pharmacy at Agric-Kromoase in Kumasi.

His shop was invaded by armed men who reportedly made away with an unknown amount of money and mobile phones. They had ordered all workers in the shop to lie on the floor.

After robbing the pharmacy and attempting to escape, one of the robbers spotted Mr Agyei in his car close to the shop.

READ ALSO: Get ERICSTHER PHONES in Ghana to return Cassidy’s iPhone to her – Ben Dotsei Malor appeals

For reasons known to him only, the bandit shot the pharmacist in the stomach and then fired another bullet into his vehicle’s tyres to deflate them.

The latest robbery attack on Mr Agyei and his pharmacy shop has sparked calls by pharmacists calling for police protection as this is not the first of its kind.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters" – Groom explains bride’s sad mood to critics

We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters – Groom explains bride’s sad mood

Man flogged mercilessly at Circle for buying iPhone 13 with counterfeit cash (video)

Man receives excruciating lashes at Circle for buying iPhone 13 with counterfeit cash (video)

I approached her and she said GHC400 per night – Man writes about booming prostitution in Ho

I approached her and she said GHC400 per night – Man writes about booming prostitution in Ho

American lady narrates how her missing iPhone landed at Kwame Nkrumah Circle (WATCH)

American lady narrates how her missing iPhone landed at Kwame Nkrumah Circle