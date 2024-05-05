Kasoa shooting: Suspect identified as National Security Operative — Court documents

The deceased, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, was stationed at the Army Based Workshop at Burma Camp, while Abbabio, also known as Nana Barima Ababio, is associated with national security operations and claims to be a traditional ruler in Kasoa.

On April 30, 2024, at around 1600hrs, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, accompanied by his colleagues, Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman and Lance Corporal Ametus Matthew, visited Millinium City Police Station to report a trespassing incident on a Toyota RAV4 with registration number 3591-24.

They were responding to encroachment on land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

According to reports, Abbabio arrived at the police station and attacked Lance Corporal Michael Danso, who was at the wheel of the Toyota Rav 4x4, firing multiple shots and killing him instantly.

He was promptly disarmed and apprehended for investigation, subsequently appearing in court for remand pending further inquiry.