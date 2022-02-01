Man digs grave, buys coffin, drinks and pays for his funeral venue in advance (video)

To save his family from all the stress after his death, he decided to buy everything that will be required to lay him to rest in advance.

Leo who has nine wives and many children said he is nearing his last days on earth and doesn’t want anything short of his dream burial.

He told Afrimax TV that he wants to be laid in state in a white Jalabiya and after which bricks and concrete which he has already purchased should be used to secure his resting place.

As if all the above were not bizarre enough, Leo further disclosed that he has also paid pallbearers as well as labourers who will work on his grave.

Equally interesting is the fact that he wants to be buried by only men although he has not revealed the reason for that decision.

Having budgeted sufficiently for his funeral, Leo now lives every single day of his remaining life making merry as if there is no tomorrow.