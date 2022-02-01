Pastor’s wife in court for divorce over sex starvation, demands 50% of assets

The mother of three has filed a divorce case at the Family Division of the country’s High Court in Makindye praying it to dissolve their 15-year-old marriage.

She argues that her husband has focused all his attention on his businesses and withdrawn all the love and attention from her and the children for over five years now.

She is demanding 50% of his multi-million assets including seven motor vehicles, seven plots of land, shares in several companies, savings on bank accounts and a matrimonial home in Kansanga.

Barbra maintains that is entitled to half of Kiwewesi’s wealth in addition to a KSh 340,800 monthly child maintenance fee. She also wants joint custody of their three children aged 12, 11, and seven, whom she has since moved with to the United States, reports say.

Meanwhile, pastor Kiwewesi has rubbished his wife’s claims as stated in the lawsuit and accused her of choosing to party with slay queens when she moved to the United States.

According to him, videos of Barbra conducting herself in ways unbecoming of a pastor’s wife went viral online and caused him a lot of humiliation.

The pastor disclosed that his wife left for the US, to represent him in getting citizenship for their eldest daughter, Joanna Kyobe. But after going to the US in California, Sasha left the state without his knowledge and consent and relocated to Texas, where she has been living to date, Newvision.co.ug reports.

He added that while living in Texas, she flew to Uganda on several occasions for holidays but has never stepped in their matrimonial home since 2018.

“Whenever the cross-respondent (Sasha) is around, she lives with friends or in various hotels, the latest being Serena, in spite of attempts to persuade her to stay at the matrimonial home,” the man of God said in response to his wife’s allegations.