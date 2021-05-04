Man hires thugs to slaughter neighbour and her son at Kasoa

According to Adomonline.com, the bloody incident occurred at Kasoa- Semanhyia in the Central Region on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
A mother and son who suffered severe machete wounds at the hands of thugs allegedly hired by their neighbour are reportedly in critical condition at the hospital.
According to Adomonline.com, the bloody incident occurred at Kasoa- Semanhyia in the Central Region on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The victims were attacked while selling foodstuff in their shop.
The news website reported that one of the victims, identified as Yaa Comfort, and the suspect had a misunderstanding in the past which was believed to have been resolved.
The suspect allegedly threatened to harm her children if he sees them in the vicinity again due to the said misunderstanding with their mother.
The children rushed back home to inform their mother, a situation which caused their senior brother, Fred to confront the man which led to a fight between them amid further threats from the suspect.
Not long after the altercation, the thugs invaded the shop and inflicted a cutlass wound on his head while the mother suffered cuts on her hand which was almost falling off.
Both victims have been rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment while the suspect believed to have masterminded the assault and the attackers are on the run.
