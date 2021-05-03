24-year-old roasted potato seller wants his children to continue the business when he dies

The business appears to be so lucrative that he wishes his children would continue it when he dies.

Although an indigene of Benue State, he plies his trade in the city of Lagos.

In a recent interview, the young man disclosed that he had taken over the business from his mother after she died in undisclosed circumstances when he was 19 years old.

According to Mathew, he decided to take charge of his late mother’s business as life became unbearable for the family after her death.

Through the roadside business, he able to cater for his five younger sisters, while he plans to return to school himself in the future.

He also intends to expand the roadside hustle into a big brand to maximise income.

The young man disclosed that he watched his mother keenly doing the business while she was alive, so when he decided to keep the business going, he had already known the nitty-gritty of it.

What has partly kept the business alive is the fact that he relates well with customers and pays attention to the quality of his food.