RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

24-year-old roasted potato seller wants his children to continue the business when he dies

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 24-year-old roasted potato seller who claimed to have inherited the business from his late mother has expressed his desire to hand it over to his children too.

Roasted potato seller wants his children to continue the business when he dies
Roasted potato seller wants his children to continue the business when he dies Roasted potato seller wants his children to continue the business when he dies Pulse Ghana

The Nigerian man identified as Mathew earns a living by selling roasted yams, potatoes, and plantains by the side of the road.

Recommended articles

The business appears to be so lucrative that he wishes his children would continue it when he dies.

Although an indigene of Benue State, he plies his trade in the city of Lagos.

In a recent interview, the young man disclosed that he had taken over the business from his mother after she died in undisclosed circumstances when he was 19 years old.

READ ALSO: 25-year-old man stabs 18-year-old brother to death during a quarrel

According to Mathew, he decided to take charge of his late mother’s business as life became unbearable for the family after her death.

Through the roadside business, he able to cater for his five younger sisters, while he plans to return to school himself in the future.

He also intends to expand the roadside hustle into a big brand to maximise income.

The young man disclosed that he watched his mother keenly doing the business while she was alive, so when he decided to keep the business going, he had already known the nitty-gritty of it.

What has partly kept the business alive is the fact that he relates well with customers and pays attention to the quality of his food.

He advised his fellow Nigerian youth to avoid illegal means of making money as there are many legal sources of income that guarantee peace of mind.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders