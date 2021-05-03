25-year-old man stabs 18-year-old brother to death during a quarrel

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command told the Ghana News Agency that the Sekondi Police received a complaint regarding the bloody incident at about 11:50 Thursday evening.

The mother of the deceased, Esi Kakraba told the police in her complaint that her two sons engaged in a fight around 1900 hours at Essaman.

In the course of the fight, the elder brother allegedly stabbed the younger one with a sharp object around the throat.

Emmanuel Akromah was rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) where he was admitted for treatment but died a few hours later.

His body has been deposited at the Takoradi Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.