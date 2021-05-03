RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

25-year-old man stabs 18-year-old brother to death during a quarrel

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

An 18-year-old young man has died after his 25-year-old elder brother stabbed him during a quarrel at home.

Bloody knife
Bloody knife ece-auto-gen

The accused, Benya Akromah stabbed the deceased, Emmanuel Akromah at Essaman near Nkotompo, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western Region and he did not survive.

Recommended articles

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command told the Ghana News Agency that the Sekondi Police received a complaint regarding the bloody incident at about 11:50 Thursday evening.

The mother of the deceased, Esi Kakraba told the police in her complaint that her two sons engaged in a fight around 1900 hours at Essaman.

READ ALSO: Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

In the course of the fight, the elder brother allegedly stabbed the younger one with a sharp object around the throat.

Emmanuel Akromah was rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) where he was admitted for treatment but died a few hours later.

His body has been deposited at the Takoradi Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police have begun an investigation into the tragic incident.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders