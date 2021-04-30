Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

She then sought spiritual help at the Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Gbogunmi, aka Ajanpelenbe Mountain, located on Pipeline Road, Isheri Olofin.

PUNCH Metro reported that the church directed the now-deceased to embark on 14-day fasting in the Isheri Olofin area of Lagos State.

However, just about four days to the end of the fasting and prayer, she collapsed unexpectedly after the morning prayers inside the church.

Resident pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church, Alfred Sunday in narrating how the sad incident occurred, said Owoyele lost consciousness during the spiritual exercise and was rushed to the Igando General Hospital for treatment but unfortunately, she did not survive.

“She came for prayers and nothing more. Before the day of the incident, we held a vigil and she was fine. Her fasting was supposed to be for 14 days, but the incident happened on the 10th day. God is my witness, there is nothing hidden here.

“Her daughter, Oluwatise, was also with her in the church during the spiritual exercise and they always slept together. The incident happened around 7 am. I was praying on the altar when one of the church members informed me that she had passed out.

“When I moved closer to assess her, I observed that she could not stand up and when I called her name, she answered faintly. We had to rush her to the Igando General Hospital for treatment, but she died,” pastor Sunday said as quoted by PUNCH Metro.

The incident was reported to the police and the pastor and other officials were detained but were later released.

“When I reported the incident, the police took my statement and that of the victim’s daughter. But the General Overseer and I were detained for three days and the police also visited the church to conduct an investigation.

“But the family insisted on not pressing any charge and after the police investigation, we were released. I met with the woman’s family immediately after the incident and they accepted what happened as fate.

“During the spiritual exercise, she was fasting and praying, and usually broke her fasts with honey and water. But on the 10th day, she became very weak and we had to rush her to the hospital to save her, but she died.

“After the incident, we insist that anyone embarking on fasting and prayer in the church must break with pap instead of honey and water that we usually use. Anyone who refuses won’t be allowed to embark on the spiritual exercise in the church.”