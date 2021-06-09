Donald Trump congratulates Buhari for banning Twitter, saying “they are evil”

"Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard,” Trump said in a statement.

He questioned Twitter’s authority to determine what constitutes evil comment for which reason it deleted Nigerian President Buhari’s tweet just like it did to him in the lead up to the 2020 election which he lost to Joe Biden.

"Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?" he asked.

The controversial former President went further to predict the emergence of other social media platforms soon that will overtake Twitter and Facebook and render them useless.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold,” he said in the statement.