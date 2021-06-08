French President Emmanuel Macron receives hot slap from angry man (vide)

According to reports by BFM TV and RMC radio, the dramatic incident happened on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

It is reported that Macron was on a visit the Drome region with his entourage where he met its residents and students to talk to them about how life is returning to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video that has been circulating online, the white long sleeve shirt-wearing Macron is seen walking straight to the crowd ostensibly to address it before the man emerged and assaulted him.

The man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask, first shouted out “Down with Macronia” (A Bas La Macronie) before attacking no less a person than the first gentleman of the giant European country.

Security guards of the President are seen briskly intervening to rescue him while others dashed into the crowd to arrest the assailant.

It is unclear what motivated him to engage in what could be a treasonable offence in some countries if not all.

Reports say two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.