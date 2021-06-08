RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

French President Emmanuel Macron receives hot slap from angry man (vide)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A daring man has been captured in a viral video slapping French President Emmanuel Macron on his face in public.

French President Emmanuel Macron receives hot slap from angry man
French President Emmanuel Macron receives hot slap from angry man French President Emmanuel Macron receives hot slap from angry man Pulse Ghana

The unimaginable incident reportedly took place during a walkabout session with a crowd in the Drome region in southeastern France.

Recommended articles

According to reports by BFM TV and RMC radio, the dramatic incident happened on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

It is reported that Macron was on a visit the Drome region with his entourage where he met its residents and students to talk to them about how life is returning to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video that has been circulating online, the white long sleeve shirt-wearing Macron is seen walking straight to the crowd ostensibly to address it before the man emerged and assaulted him.

The man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask, first shouted out “Down with Macronia” (A Bas La Macronie) before attacking no less a person than the first gentleman of the giant European country.

READ ALSO: “Sin can never take a man to hell, never” – Pastor gives reasons (video)

Security guards of the President are seen briskly intervening to rescue him while others dashed into the crowd to arrest the assailant.

It is unclear what motivated him to engage in what could be a treasonable offence in some countries if not all.

Reports say two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Watch the video of the bizarre incident below:

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]