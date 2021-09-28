According to him, it is an irreversible deal that has been done and sealed in the spiritual realm waiting to manifest.

“If you don’t understand, don’t doubt me. Don’t talk about it. Just keep quiet and observe,” he advised.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows the embattled preacher who claims to be the nation’s prophet using his junior pastors to demonstrate the vision.

“God has taken the power and keys from the elephant with the tail of the serpent years after crowning the creature as king over Ghana.

“It is the same angel flaming with power that gave the key to the creature looking like the elephant with the tail of a serpent… A voice spoke from the heavens and it sounded like a prophet and it told the same flaming angel to take back the key from the elephant.

“There was silence in Heaven… the elephant with the tail of a serpent tried to bite the flaming angel that gave it the keys earlier… but another mighty angel of the Lord protected the flaming angel from the elephant [SIC].

“From what I saw in the vision, the key and the crown are no longer with the elephant that has the tail of the serpent. So now who shall the heavens crown? Will God give it to the creature with the semblance of a lion and the head of an eagle or the elephant with the wings of an eagle and tail looking like a serpent?

“But another archangel told the flaming angel to hold on to the key until the next instruction because the Lord wants to give the key to one who will heed to his words.

“I saw darkness and right after there was light and the vision left my sight. But what I saw was what happened… The one to be crowned is known but it is with time for the person to be declared. If you don’t understand, don’t doubt me. Don’t talk about it. Just keep quiet and observe.”